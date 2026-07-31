Ramayana: Netizens Unhappy With Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi Look In Trailer, Compare Her Saree To 'Rich Mother-In-Law From TV Serial'

The makers of Ramayana unveiled the trailer on July 30 during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, offering a visually spectacular glimpse into the upcoming mythological magnum opus. The audience praised the look and performance of Yash as Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and others. However, they criticised Lara Dutta, playing the role of Kaikeyi. It was not her performance, but the ensemble that seemed questionable to the audience.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi look sparks debate online

In the trailer, Lara is shown wearing a two-toned saree featuring a maroon drape with a gold modern design border paired with a green blouse. Her hair was neatly straight with a centre parting. She donned a red bindi and minimal jewellery. While she is not wearing any jewellery is what the story demanded. But her costume and hairstyle became the talk of the town. To viewers, it appeared contemporary for a story set in the Treta Yuga.

A user compared her look to an actress from a TV serial. "That saree and hairdo make her look like a rich mother in law from a Star Plus serial/Zee Tv serial," reads the comment.

Another wrote, "Lara dutta is literally looking as if she is shooting for some TV serial & not Ramayana". "Modern saree, salon-styled side-combed hair… is this Treta Yuga or 2026?" a user wrote.

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About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana has remained one of the most talked-about Indian film projects since its announcement. Planned as a two-part saga, the film is inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana and follows the journey of Lord Rama, believed to be an avatar of Lord Vishnu, from his life as the prince of Ayodhya and his exile to his battle against Ravana.

Apart from Ranbir, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Lara Dutta, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second instalment is expected to arrive during Diwali 2027.