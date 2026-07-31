Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Holland Starrer Beats Avengers: Endgame To Be Biggest Hollywood Opening In India

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland's starrer hit the theatres in India on July 30. Upon release, the film earned positive reviews, helping the business and making a record at the Indian box office. On the opening day, the film officially crossed the ₹50 crore mark and surpassed the 2019 Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Endgame to become the biggest Hollywood opening in India.

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 1

According to Sacnilk, the film earned a net of ₹60.60 crore across 17,250 shows in India. This brings the gross collections to ₹72.44 crore. The film collected the most in English (₹32.25 crore), followed by Hindi (₹22 crore).

Spider-Man Brand New Day registered 56.58 per cent overall English occupancy, with maximum reported in Chennai (89.3 per cent).

The film has beaten the previous record holder, Avengers: Endgame, for the biggest Hollywood opening in India. The film had earned ₹53.60 crore net and ₹65 crore gross on its first day of release in India in 2019.

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Unlike the previous releases, the recently released Spider-Man is higher on emotional quotient than action. The film revolves around Peter Park and the void he has been trying to fill since he lost his loved ones in the process of saving the world and protecting his people. To everyone's surprise, Peter is now an actual 'spidey'. Yes, owing to the emotional toll, he has developed real spider traits in his body.

All about Spider-Man Brand New Day

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth instalment in the MCU Spider-Man film series following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Apart from Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, the film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles. Internationally, the film hit the theatres today.