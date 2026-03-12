Ramayana Part 1 To Not Release On Diwali? Rumours Rife As Ram Navami Event Stands Cancelled

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is the costliest Indian movie currently in production. The director will release the Yash, Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer in two parts, with the first installment set to roll out on Diwali this year. The team has worked on the pre-production, shooting and post-production for some years now and the much-awaited release is just a few months away. The teaser launch last year generated good buzz and all eyes are now on the first looks of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Raavan and other characters in the mythological adaptation.

The team had reportedly planned a launch event on Ram Navami in March end, but as per fresh claims, it stands delayed. The reason behind this has been cited as the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Gateway Of India in Mumbai was finalised as the venue for the release of Ramayana assets, but fans might have to wait longer to witness the first looks of the main characters. The team, meanwhile, has been silent about the recent developments and has quietly begun shooting for Ramayana Part 2 in Mumbai. Ranbir and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman will be filming some major portions in this schedule.

While the sequel to Ramayana goes on the floors, social media is abuzz with rumours that Part 1 may be postponed beyond its planned Diwali release this year. This hearsay has picked up on Reddit and is being amplified further by unverified social media handles. No official confirmation has been shared by the makers in this regard.

2 parts of Ramayana are expected to release in 2026 and 2027 | Image: X

Fans shared mixed reactions to the potential delayed release of Ramayana: Part 1. "Yeah I’ve honestly lost all interest in Ramayana & L&W at this point. Constant delays lower the excitement for me (sic)," said a disappointed fan. Another one wrote, "Both of Ranbir movies are getting postponed. Na toh Love and War complete ho rahi, na hi ye. But if both the film succeeded, 2027 will be his (sic)."

