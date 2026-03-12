Spanish Actress, Who Did N**e Scenes As A Teen In Her Hit Netflix Series, Is Now Dating One Of The Richest Footballers In The World

It's not uncommon for celebs from different fields to get romantically involved. Only recently, Formula One legend Lewis Hamilton and reality TV star Kim Kardashian have sparked dating buzz. While fans took time to digest this, given Lewis has been involved with Kim's half-sister Kendall Jenner in the past, pictures of Spanish actress Ester Expósito and French footballer Kylian Mbappé spending some romantic time together in Paris have gone viral.

After a romantic getaway, they have returned to Madrid together on a private jet. The photos, published in the magazine ¡Hola!, show the 27-year-old footballer getting off a jet accompanied by the famous Spanish actress, 26. The rumoured couple has also been spotted leaving a restaurant where they had dinner together in Madrid, and from their hotel in Paris. While Ester and Kylian have not officially confirmed their relationship status, fans are already shipping this unlikely couple.

Ester Expósito and French footballer Kylian Mbappé have been spending time in Paris and Madrid | Image: X

Who is Ester Expósito?

This 26-year-old actress and model has gained massive popularity in a short span of time. Her notable appearances in Spanish series Vis a Vis and Estoy Vivo marked the beginning of her acting career. One of her biggest successes came with the Netflix series Elite (2018), a crime drama set in an elite high school for privileged and wealthy teenagers. Ester featured in the first three seasons of the show and played the role of Carla Rosón Caleruega in around 24 episodes. While she began shooting for Elite, she was still a teen.

Ester Expósito rose to fame with the Netflix series Elite | Image: X

Ester notably did several n**e scenes in this adult themed show. Carla was also seen as a part of a throuple in Elite. Her bold scenes in it made her go viral and amassed her popularity in mainstream cinema. She even did bold scenes in her follow up shows and movies, like Perdidos en la noche (Lost in the Night) and Bandidos.

