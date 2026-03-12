Sydney Sweeney Missing From Euphoria 3 Promo Shoot After Fallout With Zendaya Over Differing Political Views | Watch

After years of wait, the third season of Euphoria is all set to drop on April 12. The cast members, including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi and Maude Apatow, are all set to reprise their roles as their high school characters start adulting. As fans can't wait for new episodes to drop, the promotional campaign for the show's latest season has also begun.

A new promo that featured on Euphoria's official social media pages, saw Alexa, Hunter, Maude and Zendaya. Fans were quick to witness that Sydney Sweeney was missing from the promo shoot. As per reports, Zendaya has refused to do press with Sydney due to their opposing political stands. The claims seem true in the light of Sydney not featuring in Euphoria's latest promo shoot with Zendaya and other cast members.

While in the first two seasons of Euphoria, Zendaya and Sydney shared the screen in some scenes, as the story moves out of high school this time around, it is unlikely that they will have sequences together. While Sydney's Cassie is shown to be married to Jacob's Nate in season 3 and is building her OnlyFans career, Zendaya's Rue has moved out of town and will travel to Mexico.

Once good friends, Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney had a falling out over their conflicting political stance | Image: X

About Sydney and Zendaya's fallout and the latter refusing to do PR with the Anyone But You actress, a source revealed previously, "It’s no wonder she’s refusing to do it. It’s a difficult position for Zendaya to be in because if she even stands next to Sydney on the red carpet, it can be read as her excusing Sydney’s views on Trump and her refusal to apologise for the racist ad." As per The Daily Mail, the two actresses are no longer on speaking terms and even refuse to stand near each other at events.