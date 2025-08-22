Ramayana Producer Namit Malhotra Worried About West's Reaction To Ranbir Kapoor's Mythological Drama? Says 'If They Don’t Like It, I Consider That A Failure'

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's magnum opus Ramayana has been in the news since the makers announced the movie. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological drama is set to become the most expensive Indian movie. The producer Namit Malhotra has decided to invest ₹4000 crore in the two-part movie if that's what it costs him to position the movie on the global map. However, now the producer is a bit worried and shared that if the West didn't like the movie, then he would consider it a "failure".

Namit Malhotra wants the West to approve Ramayana

Ramayana is going to be one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026 as it boasts of star-studded cast, including Yash, Sunny Deol, Ranbir, Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta, cutting-edge technology, an international crew and more. The makers are making the film with the aim of creating an impact globally. Addressing this, the producer told the LA Times, "It’s a global film from the day we start. I’m not trying to make it to appease Indian people in India… If you go and watch Ramayana and your family watches it, and people in India watch it, what’s the difference? It should speak to you like any other film."

He added that he is making the film, intending to attract both believers and non-believers. Drawing comparisons from West's blockbuster movies like Avatar and Gladiator. “In my mind, if people in the West don’t like it, I consider that a failure. It is meant for the world. If you don’t like it, shame on me; we should have done a better job," the Ramayana producer added.

(A poster of Ramayana | Image: X)

Ramayana is on its way to becoming one of the biggest movies in India

Ramayana is a highly anticipated movie in India. It is a magnum opus not just owing to the budget, but also because of the cast, the plot, the crew, stunts, technology usage and music. The makers have managed to keep the details regarding the movie under wraps, but according to the insider, they are in talks with superstar Amitabh Bachchan, not for one but two roles. Yes, according to the report, the veteran actor will not just lend his voice to the character of Jatayu but also serve as a narrator. A well-placed source told Mid-day, “We’re exploring the idea of having Bachchan as the sutradhar. His voice adds gravitas that no one else can match. The makers are keen that the film opens with his voice. It’s still at the discussion stage.”