Amid Dating Rumours With Kavya Maran, Anirudh Ravichander Replies To Marriage Buzz

Anirudh Ravichander is not just one of India's highest paid music composers but also one of the most trending celebrities. While he continues to create chart-topping hits in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies, his personal life has also been under scrutiny since long.

Anirudh has been romantically linked to the CEO of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran. Apart from her stakes in the IPL, Kavya is the daughter of Sun TV Network owner Kalanithi Maran. Since Anirudh has also composed songs in several projects backed by Sun Pictures, he is said to be close to Kalinithi. Kavya and Anirudh's dating rumours have also given way to marriage talk. Their secret getaways abroad have also fueled rumours of them heading for marriage, sooner than later. The talk about Anirudh’s potential wedding with Kavya have been further fueled by some Reddit users, who continue to circulate their pictures from secret holidays abroad. Moreover, there have also been reports about his relationships with some actresses. Following such speculation, he took to social media last year and wrote, "Marriage ah? lol .. Chill out guys. Please stop spreading rumours."

Anirudh denied marriage rumours last year too in a social media post | Image: Instagram

During a recent public appearance, Anirudh was once again asked about his marriage. Even though the reporter didn't mention Kavya's name, he asked Anirudh for an invite to his nuptials. Responding to the query, Anirudh replied humourously in Tamil, "This again."

While fans were hoping for Anirudh to give some clarity on his relationship status or confirm or deny his romance with Kavya, he dodged the question with a cheeky response.

