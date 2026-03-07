Thalapathy Vijay Breaks Silence On Divorce From Sankgeetha, Affair Allegations With Trisha

Thalapathy Vijay has been mired in controversy after his wife of 26 years, Sankgeetha filed a divorce petition at a family court in Chennai, alleging the actor's extramarital affair with an "actress" as the reason behind their separation. Earlier this year, Vijay faced a professional setback after his "final film" Jana Nayagan failed to release on Pongal. The movie now stands indefinitely delayed and there are talks that it might only hit the screens after the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. Even as he was overcoming from this, the news of his divorce and affair allegations have invited immense scrutiny his way.

Vijay and Trisha (L) have been trolled amid his divorce from estyranged wife Sankgeetha (R) | Image: Instagram

Netizens have long speculated that Trisha Krishnan and Vijay are romantically involved. It has also been reported that Sankgeetha has been living separately from Vijay ever since his affair with the "actress" came known to her. As he is surrounded in allegations, Vijay broke his silence during a meet with his TVK party workers and fans.

Addressing the crowd and the media, the Jana Nayagan actor said, "Don’t worry about the recent problems surrounding me. Those issues are not worth your time. I will take care of them myself. What hurts me the most is seeing you feel sad or stressed because of my problems."

Vijay will contest Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections this year | Image: X

Trisha and Vijay faced trolling after they made a joint appearance at a wedding function in Chennai amid their romance rumours. However, some claimed that they chose to arrive together amid speculations as there is no truth to what is being spoken about them online.

