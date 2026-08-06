Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi-Yash Starrer To Hit Theatres On Dhanteras, To Clash With Godzilla Minus Zero

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash are eagerly awaiting the release of their upcoming magnum opus Ramayana: Part 1. The makers had revealed that the film will hit the theatres during Diwali 2026. Now, they have announced the release date through the Ramayana English trailer. Interestingly, India's highly anticipated mythological opus is set to clash with Japan's iconic franchise Godzilla Minus Zero. Both films will release worldwide on the same date in November 2026, setting up an epic clash.

(A screengrab from the Ramayana trailer | Image: YouTube)

When will Ramayana release worldwide?

On Wednesday, the official X page of Sony Pictures dropped the Ramayana trailer in English, announcing the film will release worldwide on November 6, coinciding with Dhanteras. This festival marks the beginning of Diwali festivities. The film is set to enjoy the extended holiday benefits at the box office. The extended holiday will conclude on November 11, with Bhai Dooj.

"An epic journey unlike anything seen before. Watch the official trailer for #Ramayana, coming to theatres worldwide November 6," read the caption.

Ramayana Part 1 vs Godzilla Minus Zero

While Ramayana is the first instalment, it already holds a strong hold in the market owing to its plot, which is connected to the epic mythology of the same name. It will give a tough fight to Godzilla Minus Zero in overseas markets, which will also release on November 6. Helmed by Takashi Yamazaki, the film is part of the long-running Japanese franchise and has generated considerable craze among the fans.

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Not just this, both the films are likely to clash for the maximum IMAX screens. According to reports, Godzilla has already secured an IMAX rollout.

The Ramayana trailer in India is receiving widespread praise for the actors' performances, particularly Yash as Ravana. The audience has also praised the casting choices, supporting Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ranbir as Lord Rama.