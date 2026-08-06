Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection Day 7: Tom Holland Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Movie Of 2026 Worldwide In Opening Week, Earns ₹318.45 Crore In India

Spider-Man Brand New Day Box Office Collection: Tom Holland starrer performed well in India in the opening week, giving tough competition to Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey. Not just in India, the film has broken the global record, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2026 (so far).

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection day 7 in India

According to Sacnilk, the film witnessed a 29.3 per cent drop in the daily collection on Wednesday, earning ₹15.20 crore across 16,725 shows in India. With the seven-day collection added, the net total stands at ₹318.45 crore, and the gross collection at ₹380.78 crore. In the opening week, the English version collected ₹173.85 crore, followed by Hindi at ₹113.65 crore.

Spider-Man Brand New Day registered 20.83 per cent overall English occupancy, with the maximum reported in Chennai (40.3 per cent).

Spider-Man Brand New Day box office collection worldwide

The film has beaten the record of Toy Story 5, which earned $1.067 billion since June. Spider-Man 4 earned $1.15 billion, becoming the highest-grossing movie of 2026. Domestically, the film earned $449,169,617, and overseas it earned $706,300,000. The film is also the fastest film to notch $400 million in North America, taking just four days. It is also the second-quickest movie to surpass $1 billion, in just six days.

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The business helped as the film opened to positive reviews, despite not being a regular Marvel actioner. Tom Holland's recently released film had emotional depth and presented the story from Peter Parker's perspective rather than Spider-Man's.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks the fourth instalment in the MCU Spider-Man film series following Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Apart from Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, the film also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo in pivotal roles.