Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Starrer Trailer Postponed Hours Before Release, Here's Why

Ramayana Trailer Postponed: The makers of the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer were supposed to unveil the highly anticipated trailer today, July 24. However, the makers have now confirmed that the trailer has been postponed. The statement revealed that they have entered a new international distribution partnership. So, now they are planning for global roll-out. The trailer was supposed to be released at 8 AM after it was unveiled to selected media and fans at a grand event in Delhi last week. Producer Namit Malhotra, joined by Ranbir, Yash and director Nitesh Tiwari, is currently attending San Diego Comic Con.

Why Ramayana trailer postponed?

Taking to his Instagram handle, Namit Malhotra shared a statement in which he expressed gratitude for showcasing his upcoming film globally and shared that they have postponed the trailer release to a later date.

"Today is a very special moment for our "Ramayana", my dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above we will be launching our trailer now globally at a later date," he wrote.

The statement further reads, "In over 100 years of indian cinema this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people of the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm".

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He concluded by writing, "I thank all the fans and the believers of Ramayana to help make this happen. The youth of our country are our future, let's all do the best we can to protect our future.”

In the film, Ranbir plays the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

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