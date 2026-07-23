Ramayana Trailer Release: 7 Things To Expect From The 4 Minutes And 15 Aeconds Glimpse Of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi Starrer

Ramayana Part 1 has garnered significant buzz before its Diwali 2026 release. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is one of the most anticipated movies of the years with fans eagerly waiting for updates on the mythological epic. After an exclusive showcase in New Delhi last week, the makers will release the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash And Sai Pallavi's starrer on July 24. As per reports, the Ramayana trailer will be released on all social media platforms and in multiple languages at 8 am. Ahead of the Ramayana Part 1 trailer release, here are the 7 things fans are looking forward to.

Yash and Sai Pallavi's first look as Raavan and Goddess Sita, respectively

The Ramayana Part 1 teaser and first glimpse teased the looks of Yash and Sai Pallavi. While the teaser unveiled the full look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, the trailer is expected to give a closer look at the looks of other characters. From the trailer launch event held in Delhi, attendees have massively hyped up Yash's look in the film.

Dialogue trailer

Another aspect successfully gatekept by the Ramayana makers until now is the dialogue of the film. The Ramayana trailer to be released tomorrow will be the first time viewers will listen to the dialogues in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. While the teasers featured some voiceovers, the trailer will likely debut the conversations among the actors.

VFX fixes

The teaser of Ramayana Part 1, released on the ocassion of Ram Navami, was severely criticised over its poor VFX usage. Netizens objected to the creation of Raavan's pushpak, among other things. Following the backlash, the makers issued an official statement claiming that they have heard the feedback and will act on it. The trailer will give a better idea about the VFX and special effects used in Ramayana Part 1.

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Timeline clarity

There is also uncertainty about how much of the Ramayana story will be shown in the first part of the duology. Amid conflicting reports, the trailer is expected to bring clarity about which phases of the story will be shown in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer. It will also shed light on which character will have prominent roles in which parts.

Music

Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have worked on Ramayana music | Image: Instagram

There is unprecedented hype around the Ramayana soundtrack. With AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer being on board, fans are awaiting to hear the tunes of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. The trailer will also give a peak of that.



Also Read: Ramayana Cast Wows At Trailer Launch In New Delhi | 9 Big Highlights

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Exact release date

Official announcement of Ramayana trailer release date | Image: Instagram

While it is known that Ramayana Part 1 will release on Diwali 2026, there are reports of the movie shifting to an earlier release date. After the trailer, fans are likely to get clarity on the exact date of release of the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer.

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