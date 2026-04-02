Ramayana's ₹4000 Crore Budget Under Question After 'Mid' Rama Teaser Drops: It's Adipurush Coded

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana teaser has dropped and the reactions to it have been mixed. At a press meet held on the occasion of Human Jayanti, Nitesh said that he had been working on the movies for over seven years now. While the teaser hints at a grand scale, the VFX did not sit well with many. Netizens commented that the demons or rakshas look inspired by video games such as God Of War and Assassin’s Creed.

Others said that the scenes in Ramayana teaser felt "AI-generated" and the team would have been better off with using more real locations or artificial set for outdoors and forests instead of relying heavily of green screens.

Also read: Alia Turns Cheerleader For Ranbir Ahead Of Ramyana Teaser

Advertisement

Some defended the film saying it's just a "teaser" and more visual assets will give a better sense of how the movies have shaped up to be. In the midst of trolling over the Ramayana teaser, one thing is certain - expectations are sky high and there's no space for error. Fresh chatter began around the reported ₹4000 crore budget of the two Ramayana movies. Producer Namit Malhotra shared that by the time the Ramayana duology will have released, the team would have invested around ₹4000 crore in the project. This makes it the most expensive Indian movie to date.

Social media users questioned where the alleged ₹4000 crore went if not in VFX. Ranbir's look as Rama also evoked mixed reactions. Many compared him with Mohit Raina, Gurmeet Choudhary and Arun Govil, who made their respective divine characters memorable with their calm screen presence. Netizens noted that while Ranbir might do justice to the role with his immersive performance, but he doesn't "look the part". The main test henceforth is of the director and the creative teams to deliver the best possible product. Ramayana: Part 1 releases worldwide on Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2's theatrical debut on Diwali 2027.