Ramayana Trolling Begins With This Bollywood Director Taking A Swipe At Ranbir Kapoor Starrer?

The first teaser of the highly awaited Ramayana: Part 1 was unveiled on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on April 2. The two-part mythological adaptation is being brought to the big screens by Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari. Ranbir Kapoor features as Lord Rama, while Yash plays Ravana, Sita is essayed by Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey steps in as Lakshman. The first glimpse of the movie sees a VFX-heavy product, with splash of divinity channeled by Ranbir as 'maryada purushottam' Rama.

While the background score and the scale of Ramayana is something to look forward to, the VFX did not sit well with many. Social media has been flooded with comments about how the demons or rakshas shown in the teaser look like they are from some video game. Om Raut's Adipurush, starring Prabhas as Lord Rama, witnessed a similar response and the makers were forced to delay the movie to "improve the VFX". However, the final cut was no better and Adipurush still remains one of the most criticised big screen Ramayana adaptation. Could Ranbir's Ramayana be headed towards a similar verdict? Only time will tell.

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Meanwhile, director Sanjay Gupta of Shootout At Lokhandwala fame shared a cryptic post after Ramayana teaser dropped, which many said was an indirect dig at Nitesh's Ramayana. He wrote in a post on X, "Khoda Pahad, Nikla Chuha (sic)." The Hindi idiom means receiving very little or negligible results despite putting in a great deal of hard work or preparation. While Sanjay did not mention Ramayana in his post or any of the team members, netizens assumed that his dig was aimed at the forthcoming Bollywood release.

Ranbir's look as Lord Rama has also received mixed reviews. Many compared him with Mohit Raina, Gurmeet Choudhary and Arun Govil, who made their respective divine characters memorable with their calm screen presence. Netizens noted that while Ranbir might do justice to the role with his immersive performance, but he doesn't "look the part".