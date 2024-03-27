×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

Ramayana: Sakshi Tanwar Roped In To Play Mandodri Against Yash’s Raavan In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer?

Nitish Tiwari's Ramayan has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and the casting.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sakshi Tanwar
Sakshi Tanwar | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari has been creating buzz ever since its announcement. With no official confirmations yet, media reports are swirling about the potential cast of the movie. While Ranbir Kapoor has been confirmed to play Lord Rama, Kannada actor Yash is reported to essay the role of Raavana in the movie. As per new reports, Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki fame Sakshi Tanwar has been roped in to play the role of Mandodri, Raavana’s wife.

Sakshi Tanwar to play the role of Mandodri? 

As per a new report in Filmi Beat, Dangal, Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki fame Sakshi Tanwar has been roped in to play the role of Mandodri. For the unversed, Mandodri was the wife of Raavan in the Hindu epic. Since KGF actor Yash will essay the role of Ravan, the actress will feature opposite him in the film. 

A file photo of Sakshi Tanwar | Image: Instagram

As per the sources, the actress has been attending script-reading sessions with the cast of the film. However, there is no official announcement about the same yet. 

Is Ranbir Kapoor preparing to play Lord Ram by taking archery lessons?

Amid several casting speculations in Ramayan, on March 26 pictures circulated on X by a fan claimed that the images are from Ranbir’s prep for Ramayana. In the photos, Ranbir can be seen posing with the archery coach, some arrows kept on the table are also visible in one of the pictures. Ranbir, who is known to undergo thorough preparations for his role, is getting into the groove of the character of Lord Ram. "RK with archery coach," read the caption.

Viral post of Ranbir Kapoor with archery coach | Image: X

 

As per the media reports, Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has been in pre-production for a long time and has witnessed delays given the scale of its production and the casting. While Ranbir will essay the role of Lord Ram in the film, actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sita and KGF fame Yash as Lankesh. 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 22:42 IST

