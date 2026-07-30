Ramayana Trailer: 25 Characters Introduced in Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Starrer And The Actors Playing Them

Ramayana Trailer: Social Media is abuzz with chatter around the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer mythological epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The Dangal director is bringing the latest adaptation of the Hindu epic in two parts, with the first installment set to hit the big screens globally on Diwali this year, followed by Ramayana Part 2's theatrical debut on Diwali 2027. Part 1 trailer was unveiled amid huge hype and there has been a good response to it. From detailing in costumes and production to character design and the actors playing them, there is positive talk around the movie. The trailer of Ramayana gives the first glimpse of 20+ characters in the movie. Here's who plays what in it.

Ranbir Kapoor as Rama

Rama is a revered deity in Hinduism, worshipped as the seventh avatar of Lord Vishnu. He killed the demon king Ravana, who abducted his wife Sita and held her captive in Lanka. In Nitesh's Ramayana, Ranbir plays the role.

Ravie Dubey as Lakshman

TV actor Ravie Dubey plays one of Rama's 3 brothers - Lakshman - in Ramayana. After Rama was exiled from Ayodhya for 14 years, Lakshman also left the kingdom with him.

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Sai Pallavi as Sita

Sita is a Hindu goddess and the wife of Lord Rama. She is seen as an avatar of the goddess Lakshmi. In Ramayana, it was Sita's abduction that triggered the war between Rama and Ravana. Sai Pallavi plays Sita in Ramayana movie.

Adinath Kothare as Bharat

One of the devoted brothers of Rama, Bharat was destined to be the king of Ayodhya in Rama's absence. However, he abdicated the throne and waited for Rama's return from exile. Bharat placed Rama’s wooden sandals (paduka) on the throne as a symbol of authority. In the movie, Marathi actor Adinath Kothare plays Bharat.

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Bharat bowed down in a still from Ramayana | Image: X

Nitish Sharma as Shatrughn

Nitish Sharma plays Shatrughn, Rama's brother, in Ramayana. He helped rule over Ayodhya in Rama's absence.

Nitish (extreme right) as Shatrughn | Image: X

Arun Govil as Dashrath

Arun Govil plays Dashrath, Rama's father, in Ramayana. He was pressured by Kaikeyi into sending Rama to exile. She also demanded the throne of Ayodhya for her son Bharat, who, in turn, refused it. Dashrath died pining for Rama's return.

Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi

Kaikeyi was the mother of Bharat. She demanded the throne of Ayodhya from Dashrath and also Rama's exile for 14 years. Her machinations set in motion the events of Ramayana.

Sheeba Chadha as Manthara

Manthara, a servant of Kaikeyi, instigated her to get Dashrath to ask Rama to give up the throne of Ayodhya for Bharat. In Ramayana, Sheeba Chadha plays Manthara.

Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya

The first wife of Dashrath and the mother of Rama, Kaushalya pined for Rama's return from exile. Indira Krishna plays this role in the film.

Kaushalya (L) with King Dashrath | Image: X

Ajinkya Deo as Rishi Vishwamitra

A legendary sage, a former king, and the spiritual mentor who takes young Rama and Lakshman out of Ayodhya to protect his sacred rituals and defeat demons. Ajinkya Deo plays this role in the movie.

Rishi Vishwamitra (R) with Lakshman and Rama | Image: X

Shishir Sharma as Rishi Vashishta

Rishi Vashishta taught Rama and his brothers Lakshman, Shatrughn and Bharat philosophy and dharma. Shishir Sharma plays the role in the movie.

Rishi Vashishta (R) with Lakshman and Shatrughn | Image: X

Ranbir as Lord Vishnu

Lord Vishnu is the supreme preserver and protector of the universe, part of the holy Hindu trinity alongside Brahma and Shiva. In the movie, this character will be rendered with VFX and is expected to look like Ranbir.

Indra (L) prays to Lord Vishnu | Image: X

Yash as Ravana

Ravana is the demon king and the main antagonist of Ramayana. He abducted Sita and had a full-blown battle with Rama, which ended in his defeat and death. Yash plays this role in the movie adaptation.

Faisal Malik as Kumbhakarna

Kumbhakarna, Ravana's brother, was famous for sleeping for six months at a time. He is known for his immense strength and his huge appetite. In the battle, Rama killed Kumbhakarna. Faisal Malik of Panchayat fame will play the role of this giant demon.

Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha

Rakul Preet Singh plays Shurpanakha, Ravana's sister, in Ramayana. She was a seductress and was enamoured by Rama. Her nose cut off by Lakshman. This angered Ravana, who then abducted Sita.

Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjhiva

Vidyutjhiva was Shurpanakha's husband. In one retelling of Ramayana, he is slain by Ravana. Vivek Oberoi plays the role in Ramayana.

Shobana as Kaikesi

Veteran actress Shobana plays Kaikesi, Ravana's mother, in Ramayana. She encouraged Ravana to claim Lanka from Kubera.

Mali

A demon in Ramayana, Mali is expected to be recreated with VFX in the movie.

Saurabh Sachdeva as Marich

During Rama, Sita and Lakshman's exile, Marich turned into a golden deer, which was desired by Sita. It was a move devised by Ravana to lure Rama and Lakshman away as he kidnapped Sita. Saurabh Sachdeva plays Marich in Ramayana.

Ranbir Kapoor as Parshurama

Lord Vishnu had ten avatars and Parshurama was the sixth avatar, while Rama was the seventh. Their paths crossed with each other after Rama strung Lord Shiva’s bow, Pinaka, during Sita’s swayamvar. Ranbir wil play this role in Ramayana.

Parshurama (R) presents a bow to Rama (L) | Image: X

Airavat

Airavat is the divine, multi-tusked white elephant and mount of Lord Indra. In Ramayana, Airavat will fight with Ravana.

Kunal Kapoor as Indra

Indra aided Rama in his battle with Ravana. The role will be essayed in the film by Kunal Kapoor.

Indra (L) prays to Lord Vishnu | Image: X

Anupam Kher as Jatayu (voice cast)

In Ramayana, Jatayu will be voiced by Anupam Kher. He was a divine vulture and known for his ultimate sacrifice while trying to save Sita from Ravana during her abduction on Pushpak Viman. As per director Nitesh Tiwari, Jatayu's mid-air battle with Ravana is a big highlight of the film.