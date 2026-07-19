Ramayana Trailer Launch: 9 Big Highlights From Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash's Delhi Event

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Namish Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Ravie Dubey and Rakul Preet Singh attended the trailer launch event of Ramayana: Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Saturday. The event marked the first time the entire team of the two-part film came together for a pre-release event. It was also an exclusive screening of the trailer, which will be publically released on July 24. Videos and photos from the event are now viral on social media. From alleged trailer leaks to the biggest moments of the event, here are the biggest highlights from the Ramayana Part 1 trailer launch event in New Delhi.

The Ramayana cast comes together

The biggest highlight of the event was the coming together of all cast members for the first time. In the previous events of the film, Ranbir Kapoor has been accompanying the producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari. In a few overseas events, Yash had also accompanied the team. However, the trailer launch in Delhi is the first time Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Namish Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil and Rakul Preet Singh came together for the pre-release event.

The alleged trailer leak

The trailer of Ramayana Part 1 will be released digitally on July 24. The first look of the clip shown at the Delhi event has been under a strict embargo, with the makers ensuring that no leaks of the trailer occur. However, several clips from the trailer, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Raavan, have made their way on social media. However, it remains unclear if the trailer is the one made by the team or AI-generated. Nevertheless, even the leaked clips from the movie have raised fans' anticipation for the movie.

Yash's thunderous entry and Kannada address

Following the trailer screening, the attendees sang unanimous praises of Yash as Raavan in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. Some even shared that the movie belongs to Yash, and not Ranbir Kapoor, despite being the protagonist. This translated into the reception of the actor when he took to the stage to address the gathering.

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When Yash took the stage, he was greeted by a roaring, ‘Daddy’s home', a reference to his next release, Toxic. However, without replying to this, the actor went on to address the audience, starting in Kannada. He also spoke in Hindi and expressed gratitude to the makers for allowing him to learn and speak in Hindi.

Sai Pallavi's first appearance and speech in Hindi



Sai Pallavi was also largely kept away from the promotions of Ramayana till now. The actress, who plays the role of Goddess Sita, attended the trailer launch in a traditional silk saree. She greeted the attendees and gave a brief speech in Hindi, talking about her role in the movie.

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Next gen Lord Ram to OG Ram



One of the noteworthy moments at the Ramayana trailer launch in New Delhi was the presence of Ranbir Kapoor and Arun Govil. For the unversed, Govil played Lord Ram in the highly popular televised Ramayana by Ramanand Sagar. In the Nitesh Tiwari directorial, he will be seen as King Dashrat, the father of Lord Ram, played by Ranbir in the film. At the trailer launch, Ranbir took blessings from Govil, and their interaction has gone viral.

Ravie Dubey's emotional moment



Ravie Dubey will play the role of Lakshman in Tiwari's Ramayana. He also attended the trailer launch event and got emotional while talking about how he came on board the project. Addressing Ranbir as ‘bhaiya’ and Sai Pallavi as ‘mata’, the actor shared that his parents are seated in the audience, and it is their good deeds that have made the movie possible for him.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's melodies enchant attendees



Popular musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma also joined the trailer launch of Ramayana. He played the melody of the movie on the violin, enchanting the attendees. He also delivered a powerful performance on Shiv Strotam, setting the tone for the energetic evening. Producer Namit Malhotra confirmed that the musician is a part of the sound team of the movie.

Sunny Deol confirmed to play Lord Hanuman



The Delhi trailer launch event was also the first time the Ramayana team confirmed that Sunny Deol will be playing the role of Lord Hanuman. At the event. Sunny Deol joined the cast and confirmed that he has just begun work on the project, and major parts of his portion will be seen in the sequel, Ramayana Part 2.

Ranbir Kapoor apologises for wearing sunglasses

During the event, Ranbir apologised for wearing sunglasses and told the audience that he was dealing with an eye infection. "Ye kala chashma pehenne ke liye main aap sab se kshama chahta hoon. Kya hai ki meri aankhon mein infection ho gaya hai. Aaj is shubh avsar par aap sab ke liye sirf affection hai, isliye please don't mind." (I apologise to everyone for wearing these black sunglasses. The reason is that I have an eye infection. On this auspicious occasion, I have only affection for all of you, so please don't mind.)