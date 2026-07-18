Ramayana Director Nitesh Tiwari Teases Best Scenes In Ranbir Kapoor-Yash Starrer

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey feature in the upcoming mythological epic Ramayana. The two-part saga is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by Namit Malhotra. Part 1 is set to arrive on the big screens on Diwali this year and the anticipation surrounding it is sky high. An event was hosted by the team in New Delhi ahead of the official trailer release on July 24. The attendees were shown the footage of Ramayana before it debuted for worldwide audiences.

At the event, Nitesh spoke about how the essence of Ramayana in his screen adaptation will remain the same, but watchers will get to witness something grand as far as visuals are concerned. Both Nitesh and Namit emphasised that with heavy VFX work, they are making Ramayana for the global viewers. The director also spoke about certain scenes that he thinks will stand out.

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Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari | Image: X

Nitesh shared, "Ek bahut hi sundar si baat Maharshi Valmiki ne kahi hai. Jaise pehle hua hai, this is how it happened, aur jaise main use kahani ke roop me prastut kar raha hoon, ab judiciously aap usko dekhe aur. Jo hua hai hum use ched nahi sakte, woh fact hai. Ab technology advance ho chuki hai. Aap wahi Ramayana dekhenge jisse aap wakif hai par aapko ek completely different experience hoga. Jaise sab jante hai ki Shri Ram ne Taraka aur Subahu ka vadd kiya tha. Tarka kaise dihkti thi? Subahu kaise dikhta hai? Unka yuddh kaise hua Ram ji ke sath? Yeh hum technologically advanced aur convincing way mein dikha sakte hai."

Talking about some scenes that fans can look forward to in the movie and the trailer, the director further shared, "Raavan aur Jatayu ka yuddh kitna romanchak ho sakta hai woh sab aapko dikhata tha. Bali aur Sugriv kaise dikhte the? Kishkindha kitni khubsurat ho sakti hai, Hanuman ne Lanka ko kaise aag lagayi thi yeh sabko aapne iss tarah se kabhi visualise nahi kiya hoga. Wahi baat jisko aap sab jante hai usko naye tarike se dekhenge toh hamara prayaas sarthak ho jaye."