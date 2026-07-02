Ramayana Trailer Leaks: Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Ram Kills Demon In Viral Clip | Watch

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana is one of the highly anticipated movies of 2026. The fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film. The makers keep dropping glimpses from the film to keep the audience hooked. Amid this, a clip from the upcoming trailer has leaked online, showing Ranbir in action avatar.

Ramayana trailer leaks online

A video is going viral online that shows Ranbir as Lord Rama, fighting a demon with his bow and arrow. The trailer was recently shown at CinemaCon, and it seems the clip went viral from there. The makers are yet to issue a statement regarding the leak.

Creator claims Ramayana makers deliberately had bad VFX for Ranbir Kapoor's intro teaser

Dhruv Parikshit, who makes videos on films and cinema, recently visited Ramayana sets. He later claimed that the film's makers unveiled a "nerfed" version of Ranbir as Lord Rama for "free marketing". He has now deleted the video, but it went viral in no time.

On Wednesday, he shared a video in which he opened up about his experience visiting the set and meeting the star cast of Ramayana. In the comment section, a user asked him, "Bhai vfx and characters kaise h????....."

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To him, he replied, "Yes, it was incomplete. But the vision they have, I genuinely can't put it into words. The scenes I witnessed there were on the level of Avatar. I'm not exaggerating, they're truly cooking something wonderful. The character designs and the world of Ramayana feel incredibly immersive.”

He added, "I also got a chance to talk to one of their VFX artists. He told me that the creators deliberately uploaded a nerfed version of the Rama glimpse. They had better versions of those scenes, yet they intentionally chose to release the incomplete one. Why? Because discussions and criticism across the internet translate into free marketing.”

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However, on Thursday, Dhruv deleted his reply and added another in that place, "VFX pe kaam chal raha hai, and kaafi accha kaam ho bhi Gaya hai. Humko kuch incomplete footages bhi dikhaye the and i believe vo already complete ho chuke hain mahino pahle hi (Work on the VFX is ongoing and it is good. We were shown some incomplete footage but I believe it is all complete). And bhai, character designs!! They're gorgeous! They're absolutely wonderful. It is more like a very beautiful fantasy world, but in an Indian setting. It is going to be a great theatrical experience."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)