Ramayana Trailer Out: Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi's Sita Enter Vanvas As Yash’s Ravana Seizes Lanka

Ramayana Trailer: The makers of Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer have finally unveiled the trailer early Thursday. The trailer teases a cinematic experience for all the viewers with Lord Rama, Goddess Sita and Ravana coming live on our screens. The trailer offers a peek into what the audience can expect from the upcoming movie Ramayana: Part 1.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

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The over 4-minute trailer opens with Ravana taking over the demi-gods to be "teen lok ka swami". The trailer teases his grandeur like status in Lanka. In the next frame, Arun Govil playing the role of King Dashrath is seen introducing Ranbir as Lord Rama. He can be seen practising bow and arrow blindfolded. The trailer straightaway takes you to the scene of Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi demanding to send Rama on vanvas (14 years of exile). In the next frame, we see Sai Pallavi as Sita, doing justice to her role. The chemistry between Ranbir and Pallavi is unmissable. They appear simple yet charismatic.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

The trailer also introduces Ravie Dubey as Laxman, who is seen following his brother Rama to vanvas.

In the vanvas sequence, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha makes an entry, introducing herself as the most beautiful being. In the next frame, Laxman is shown chopping off her nose, hence the beginning of the war between Ravana and Rama.

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Miss and blink Vivek Oberoi's appearance in the trailer. However, they didn't introduce his character.

The background score is soothing; the dialogue and action sequence are not objectionable.

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Seeing the trailer, we can say that this decades-old story, which is being retold on the big screen, is impressive and promises high spectacle driven by CGI and VFX. The new generation of actors understood their characters and played them responsibly without hurting the audience's sentiments.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: YouTube)

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