Ramayana Trailer: 'Where'sLord Hanuman?' Ask Fans As Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash Leave Audience Impressed

Ramayana Trailer: Earlier this morning, the makers unveiled the epic trailer, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The over-4-minute video tells a decades-old story, but with new-generation actors. While the audience was impressed by their performances, they questioned the absence of Lord Hanuman, played by Sunny Deol. They were left wondering why the makers didn't introduce the character despite knowing that Lord Rama is incomplete without Lord Hanuman.

Fans question Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman's absence from Ramayana trailer

The trailer was unveiled today during the Brahmamuhurat, which is considered auspicious by Hindus. Soon after watching the video, the audience took to the comment section, questioning the absence of Lord Hanuman. A user wrote, "Is it just me, or is anyone else missing Hanuman ji in this trailer?" Another wrote, "I am the only one who waited 4:10 minutes just to see Hanuman ji; they should have given us a glimpse at least". A third user wrote, "Everyone is waiting for Hanuman Ji". "Bas hanuman ji ko bhi dikha dete, to 100 % ho jata; abhi 60 % hi hai," a fan wrote.

(Screengrabs from the post | Image: YouTube)

Several fans praised the casting of Ramayana. A user wrote, "Sai Pallavi as sita mata is the best casting choice". Another wrote, "The Casting looks absolutely perfect, and Yash as Ravana looks (fire emoticons)".

(Screengrabs from the post | Image: YouTube)

Grand reveal of Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman?

The makers have not revealed the most important and essential character of Ramayana, Lord Hanuman. It seems they are planning for a grand launch of the character, given its importance and closeness to Lord Rama. However, we will have to wait for official confirmation.

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Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Lara Dutta, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi, among others, in pivotal roles. Ramayana: Part 1 is all set to hit the theatres this Diwali. The makers are yet to announce the exact release date.