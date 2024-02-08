Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal To Work Solely On SLB's Love And War Till Christmas 2025?

Advertisement

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, who are joining forces for auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love And War, have blocked their calendars for the film. With Love And War, Sanjay Leela Bhansali prepares to transport audiences into a new world of love, war, and cinematic brilliance, promising a never-seen-before cinematic experience.

Ranbir, Alia, Vicky to focus solely on Love And War in 2025

As per an industry source, the three actors have committed to the project as they have blocked their calendars till Christmas 2025 for the film. The details about the exact dates are under wraps currently.

The source shared: “Undoubtedly, it’s going to be the biggest film of 2025. The film is not only massive with respect to its scale considering the megastar cast, grand canvas, and mesmerising music but also in terms of the dedication of the team. It’s learnt that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal have blocked their entire calendars until Christmas 2025 for the film.”

Love And War team's previous collaborations

The official announcement of the film was done with a title poster that had the handwritten signatures of the lead cast, adding a personal touch to the project. All three actors have worked with each other in the past. While Ranbir and Vicky teamed up in Sanju, Alia, and Vicky have worked together in Raazi.

Ranbir and Alia have earlier worked together in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, they fell in love on the sets of the Ayan Mukerji directorial. The couple has also worked with SLB in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Saawariya respectively. Love and War marks Vicky's first collaboration with the ace filmmaker. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2025.

(with inputs from IANS)