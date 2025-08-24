Bigg Boss 19: What Will Be The First Task Of Housemates In Salman Khan's Show? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to go on air tonight with host Salman Khan introducing the contestants. This season is going to be different from the other seasons, as this time the show's theme is Gharwalo Ki Sarkaar, promising drama with democracy. Hence, the first task is related to the same.

What is the first task of Bigg Boss 19?

The first task will be related to politics, where the contestant will have to form a "sarkaar" in the house. Earlier, Bigg Boss used to make the decisions and was often blamed for being biased and influenced. However, this season, the makers are giving the housemates the chance to make their decision and run the house on their own terms. The final decision will be in the hands of the audience as usual.

Bigg Boss 19 confirmed list of contestants

The makers have teased the audience with a glimpse of the contestants, but didn't reveal their faces. However, rumours are rife that Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Nagma Mirajkar, Ashnoor Kaur, Farrhana Bhatt, Khushi Dubey, Natalia Janoszek and Kunickaa Sadanand are among the few confirmed contestants to enter the house. Additionally, reports are afloat that legendary boxer Mike Tyson and WWE superstar The Undertaker will enter the house briefly as wild card contestants later on in the show.