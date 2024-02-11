Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Ranbir Kapoor’s Daughter Raha’s Photoshopped Pic With Rishi Kapoor Goes Viral, Neetu Kapoor Reacts

An edited photo of the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor adoring his grand-daughter Raha is doing rounds and has promoted a reaction from family members.

Republic Entertainment Desk
alia bhatt
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha | Image:Varinder chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. The actors tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their first child in the same year. While Raha has become the star of the show in the Kapoor household, the family members have often mentioned Rishi Kapoor on momentous occasions. Ranbir’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in 2020 and therefore could not meet his granddaughter. However, a new photo going viral on social media shows the veteran actor with his granddaughter. 

Rishi Kapoor-Raha photo goes viral

A viral photo of Rishi Kapoor with his granddaughter Raha Kapoor is doing rounds on social media. In the photo, the actor could be seen holding and adoring her while she is dressed in a dress teamed with a tiara. As soon as the photo went viral, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan both reacted. 

Overwhelmed by the tribute, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared the photo on her Instagram stories. Sharing the photo she wrote, “This is such a great edit it fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you.” The photo caught Ranbir’s mother Neetu’s attention as well. She also shared the photo and wrote, “Too adorable”. 

Ranbir Kapoor’s Valentine’s wish for Alia-Raha goes viral 

On Valentine's Day 2023, Ranbir Kapoor was attending an event at a college. At the time the actor had newly embraced fatherhood with his daughter being only 3 months old. In the video, he extended Valentine's Day wishes to everyone in the audience. 

 

In the short clip, the actor could be heard saying, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle (First), I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day – my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you.”  At the time, Alia Bhatt had shared the photo on her social media account with the caption, “Cutest human ever”. 

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 13:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

5 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

6 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

6 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

20 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

20 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

20 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

21 hours ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

21 hours ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Arrives At Airport

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Street Style

a day ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Dons Trendy Look

a day ago
Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone

Deepika-Hrithik Sing

a day ago
Usha Uthup

Usha Uthup Sings Flowers

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. OTT Titles Releasing This Week: The Kerala Story, Abraham Ozler & More

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  2. Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | Watch

    Videos17 minutes ago

  3. Ferrari unveils new race gear before 2024 Calendar

    Web Stories23 minutes ago

  4. Shiv Sena MLA Sparks Row Asking Students to Not Eat Food | Here’s Why

    Lok Sabha Elections25 minutes ago

  5. Navi Mumbai: Man Booked for Allegedly Throwing Acid on his Wife

    India News26 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement