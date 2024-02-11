Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022. The actors tied the knot in April 2022 and welcomed their first child in the same year. While Raha has become the star of the show in the Kapoor household, the family members have often mentioned Rishi Kapoor on momentous occasions. Ranbir’s father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in 2020 and therefore could not meet his granddaughter. However, a new photo going viral on social media shows the veteran actor with his granddaughter.

Rishi Kapoor-Raha photo goes viral

A viral photo of Rishi Kapoor with his granddaughter Raha Kapoor is doing rounds on social media. In the photo, the actor could be seen holding and adoring her while she is dressed in a dress teamed with a tiara. As soon as the photo went viral, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan both reacted.

Overwhelmed by the tribute, Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan shared the photo on her Instagram stories. Sharing the photo she wrote, “This is such a great edit it fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you.” The photo caught Ranbir’s mother Neetu’s attention as well. She also shared the photo and wrote, “Too adorable”.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Valentine’s wish for Alia-Raha goes viral

On Valentine's Day 2023 , Ranbir Kapoor was attending an event at a college. At the time the actor had newly embraced fatherhood with his daughter being only 3 months old. In the video, he extended Valentine's Day wishes to everyone in the audience.

"Happy Valentines Day to my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha, I love you girls " - #RanbirKapoor at Galgotias University event ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Yfpr85YEPl — Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@RanbirKUniverse) February 14, 2023

In the short clip, the actor could be heard saying, “Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you guys. Sabse pehle (First), I would like to wish my two loves a Happy Valentine’s Day – my wife Alia and my beautiful daughter Raha. I love you girls and I miss you.” At the time, Alia Bhatt had shared the photo on her social media account with the caption, “Cutest human ever”.