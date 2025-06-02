Ranbir Kapoor Gets Deepika Padukone Into The Groove In Gold Throwback Video, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani Duo Dances To Balam Pichkari | Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are the much-loved Bollywood duo. Right from making their Hindi cinema debuts in the same year in 2007 to their complicated dating history and the numerous blockbusters they have given the film industry and fans, a glimpse of the two together is enough to get the fans excited.

An old video of the Tamasha (2015) co-stars promoting their then-released movie has gone viral and shows why exactly fans love to see them together. They can be seen grooving to Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani as the college crowd of youngsters cheers them on. Ranbir can be seen dressed in a printed yellow T-shirt and denim, while Deepika complemented him in a red top and grey denims with trendy loafers.



They can be seen dancing to the peppy song at the Pillai College of Engineering back in 2015. Ranbir cues in Deepika as he takes the center stage, and the song cues in. The actress then gets into the groove and joins him as they shake legs and recreate the hooksteps of their popular movie song amid huge cheers and applause.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone marked their Bollywood debuts in the same year in 2007 | Image: X

Deepika and Ranbir's movies together include Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Tamasha (2015) and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. They are set to feature together in the upcoming installments of Brahmastra franchise, created and directed by Ayan Mukerji. Part 2 - Dev will reportedly feature Deepika in a pivotal role after she was shown to be Shiva's (Ranbir) dead mother in a cameo appearance in the first Brahmāstra movie released in 2022.