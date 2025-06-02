Kartik Vs Kartik On Valentine's Day 2026: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri And Aashiqui 3 Eyeing Same Release Date?

Kartik Aaryan is one of the busiest Bollywood actors with a significant lineup of releases in the coming months. The actor's next, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, has locked Valentine's Day release. In the latest announcement, the production house has also confirmed that Ananya Panday will play the lead role in the film. If reports are to be believed, Kartik's Aashiqui 3 will also release on February 13, 2026.

Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday to reunite for romcom by Dharma Productions

On June 2, the official account of Dharma Production announced the release date of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The announcement was shared with a poster featuring the lead pair, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. This marks the actor's second film after Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Satyaprem Ki Katha fame Sameer Vidwans will direct the upcoming movie. As per the official announcement, the film will release on February 13, 2026.



Social media users took to the comment section to react to the first look of the movie. While some lavished praise on the poster, others pointed out the lack of chemistry between the actors. Some netizens even drew comparisons with the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, due to the similar outfits worn by the protagonists.



Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela starrer to also release on Valentine's Day?