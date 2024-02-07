Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:46 IST

Ranbir Kapoor In Desi Dhoti Kurta, Alia Bhatt In Saree Arrive At Ayodhya

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at the Ayodhya airport ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. The two stunned in ethnic attires.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alia-Ranbir
Alia-Ranbir | Image:Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were recently spotted at the Ayodhya airport ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony today. Alia was seen dressed in a light blue saree, which she paired with a matching blouse and potli. Ranbir, on the other hand, also went Desi and opted for an ivory dhoti kurta for the Ram Mandir ceremony. 

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt touch down Ayodhya

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped at the Ayodhya airport as they arrived to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. The two were joined by filmmaker Rohit Shetty at the airport. All the celebrities donned traditional outfits to mark the historic ceremony. A visual featured Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt alongside other celebrities including Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and others. The Animal actor wore a white dhoti kurta. He finished the look with an off-white shawl. Alia, on the other hand, wore a blue sari. She kept her hair in a bun.

Celebrities arrive in Ayodhya | Image: ANI

Who all from Bollywood will attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony?

Bollywood stars such as Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, and Asha Bhosle, among others, will attend the ceremony. Special guests from the cricket world, film world, saint society, politics, art, literature, culture, and other fields have been invited to attend the ceremony.


The Pran Prathistha ceremony will take place today in the temple town of Ayodhya, amid tight security. The historic Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla will be performed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, saints, and a number of distinguished guests.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:21 IST

