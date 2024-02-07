Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 01:59 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Once Claimed Sanjay Leela Bhansali Used To Beat Him On Set: I Felt So Tortured That...

Ranbir Kapoor who is all set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming love saga - Love & war, once revealed being beaten by the filmmaker.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir with Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Ranbir with Sanjay Leela Bhansali | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Amidst rumours of a fallout between Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a new collaboration titled Love & War has been announced. The project starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt has sparked curiosity among fans about whether the past tensions between Kapoor and Bhansali have been put to rest.

What was Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s infamous feud?

The history of discord between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali dates back to the early days of Kapoor's career. After assisting Bhansali on the 2004 film Black, Kapoor made his film debut in 2006 with Bhansali's Saawariya. Despite the film's bland box office performance, Kapoor gained considerable attention, especially for his memorable towel dance.

The rift came to light in 2016 when Kapoor spoke on Neha Dhupia's podcast and revealed that Bhansali used to be a strict taskmaster. He recounted instances of being physically disciplined on set. He said, "He was beating me... After a point, it got so heavy that I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film. I think it was like 10 or 11 months into my job, and I am like, 'Listen, I can't do this; it's getting to me.' I think I am too sensitive and emotional, and he got to know me so well, and he kind of kept poking into that. He got too much and went crazy as far as I was concerned."  

Advertisement

Despite these challenges, Kapoor acknowledged Bhansali's impact on his career and described him as a true teacher who shaped his acting skills.

Some reports even suggested that Ranbir Kapoor actively avoided encountering Bhansali on the sets of "Gangubai Kathiawadi," which starred his wife Alia Bhatt. However, Bhansali dismissed these rumours later and affirmed that everything was fine between them while referring to Kapoor as his favourite 'bachcha' (kid).

Advertisement

Reports from Mid-Day suggested that Alia Bhatt played a peacemaking role and facilitated a meeting between Ranbir and Bhansali which eventually led to their collaboration in the upcoming period musical Love & War.

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 21:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

23 minutes ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

16 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

17 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

17 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

17 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

17 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

19 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aisa Mauka Fir Kahan Milega: PM Modi Quips on Kharge's Long RS Speech

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr stats in 23/24 season

    Web Stories15 minutes ago

  3. List of Top Cities With Highest Home Price Rise in Asia-Pacific

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Live: Former J'khand CM Soren Produced Before PMLA Court in Ranchi

    India News15 minutes ago

  5. DC Coach Ponting shares a vital update on Rishabh Pant's IPL 2024 stance

    Sports 16 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement