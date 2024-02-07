Advertisement

Amidst rumours of a fallout between Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor and acclaimed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a new collaboration titled Love & War has been announced. The project starring Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt has sparked curiosity among fans about whether the past tensions between Kapoor and Bhansali have been put to rest.

What was Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s infamous feud?

The history of discord between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali dates back to the early days of Kapoor's career. After assisting Bhansali on the 2004 film Black, Kapoor made his film debut in 2006 with Bhansali's Saawariya. Despite the film's bland box office performance, Kapoor gained considerable attention, especially for his memorable towel dance.

The rift came to light in 2016 when Kapoor spoke on Neha Dhupia's podcast and revealed that Bhansali used to be a strict taskmaster. He recounted instances of being physically disciplined on set. He said, "He was beating me... After a point, it got so heavy that I felt so tortured that I had to quit the film. I think it was like 10 or 11 months into my job, and I am like, 'Listen, I can't do this; it's getting to me.' I think I am too sensitive and emotional, and he got to know me so well, and he kind of kept poking into that. He got too much and went crazy as far as I was concerned."

Despite these challenges, Kapoor acknowledged Bhansali's impact on his career and described him as a true teacher who shaped his acting skills.

Some reports even suggested that Ranbir Kapoor actively avoided encountering Bhansali on the sets of "Gangubai Kathiawadi," which starred his wife Alia Bhatt. However, Bhansali dismissed these rumours later and affirmed that everything was fine between them while referring to Kapoor as his favourite 'bachcha' (kid).

Reports from Mid-Day suggested that Alia Bhatt played a peacemaking role and facilitated a meeting between Ranbir and Bhansali which eventually led to their collaboration in the upcoming period musical Love & War.