Updated January 21st, 2024 at 18:27 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How Alia Bhatt Helped Clear His 'Uncertain Mindset' For Animal Scenes

Ranbir Kapoor recently revealed how he had been in a moral dilemma over his character's actions in Animal. Alia Bhatt however, was his voice of reason.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhattt
Couple was snapped having a moment as they posed for the paprazzi. | Image:Varinder Chawla
Ranbir Kapoor is currently riding high on the success of his last theatrical release, Animal. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial released in theatres on December 1 and has minted ₹913.25 crores at the worldwide box office, as per a Sacnilk report - this comes despite the film's polarising content. Ranbir recently opened up on how he had been in two minds over embodying certain scenes in the film which have eventually gone on to spark controversy.

It was Alia Bhatt who nudged Ranbir Kapoor out of his dilemma over Animal


For the unversed, Animal features several violence-packed montages which has turned into one of the key points of debate over the film. The film also has an extended montage of intimate scenes which shows Ranbir's character indulging in an extra-marital affair with Triptii Dimri's character to elicit information out of her. As per a Gulte report, in a recent media interaction, Ranbir revealed how he had been unsure about being the face for the scenes in question. He however, credited Alia for being his voice of reason, encouraging him to commit to the scenes as it was all in lieu of character development. 

He said, "Alia was a source of strength while I was in an uncertain mindset. She kept pushing me forward by saying whatever I was doing was for the strengthening of my character in the film. This helped me get into the mood and deliver what I did. I discussed every scene of Animal with her and she was keeping me pumped up to perform in intricate scenes."

Animal is all set for its OTT premiere


Animal will soon be marking its digital debut. The film will be made available for streaming on Netflix, starting January 26. This confirmation comes following reports of the film's OTT debut being put on hold over a lawsuit filed against the film's co-producers - namely, Super Cassettes Pvt Ltd. The plaintiff in this case, Cine1 Studios Private Limited, had requested a legal stay on Animal's OTT release alleging that the defendant reportedly faltered on a payment of ₹2.6 crores.

The film's OTT debut however, will be proceeding as planned. 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 18:27 IST

