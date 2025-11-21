Hardik Pandya-Mahieka Sharma Engaged After Briefly Dating Each Other? Pandit Reveals Truth About Couple's Puja Ceremony

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and model Mahieka Sharma's romance has been heating up in the past few weeks. Their relationship has been blossoming of late, and after hard launching his partner on Instagram, Hardik recently organised a puja ceremony at his residence, with Mahieka and his other family members in attendance. Hardik's son and his dog was also seen in the viral photos with the new couple. However, what quickly became a topic of discussion was a ring on Mahieka's hand, which sparked rumours that they had hosted a quiet puja ceremony at their residence after getting engaged.

Hardik and Mahieka have been dating since early this year | Iamge: Instagram

With regards to his previous relationship, Hardik and his former wife Natasa Stankovic got married in a private ceremony at their residence during the Covid pandemic. Years later, they hosted a big fat wedding ceremony in Udaipur. However, they divorced in 2024. When Mahieka recently flashed a ring while sitting beside Hardik and his family, many speculated that they were actually engaged.

Advertisement

However, contrary to rumours, the puja hosted by Hardik and Natasa was not for marking their engagement. Pt Chandrashekhar Ji, the priest who performed the rituals, shared pictures from the gathering and explained the intent behind it.

Hardik and Mahieka made their relationship Insta official in October this year | Image: Instagram

He wrote, “Mangalwar puja performed for overall well-being with friends and family @mahiekasharma @hardikpandya93. From the Agni of Havan emerges ārogya, shānti, and the radiance of prosperity. Thus do the scriptures declare: he who seeks peace and complete well-being should offer oblations into the sacred fire.”

Advertisement