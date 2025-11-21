Bigger Than The Ambanis! Is Bigg Boss 19 Fame Tanya Mittal Planning A 21-Day Wedding Event?

Bigg Boss 19: This season of the controversial reality show has been doing well on the TRP charts. For many, after the 13th season in 2019, which was won by Sidharth Shukla, this edition has been able to match up to the expectations that fans usually have from this show. Bigg Boss 19 is currently in its final leg. After Mridul Tiwari's eviction, nine contestants remain. The Family Week has also concluded and now, evictions will happen at a brisk pace as the show inches towards its finale in December.

One of the most entertaining and intriguing housemates has been Tanya Mittal. She has gone viral on social media after her big claims about the properties she owns became meme material online. Tanya leaves no stones unturned when it comes to flexing her wealth. Many have even wondered if she is actually rich or just faking it. Nevertheless, Tanya continues to be a topic of discussion, both inside and outside the BB home.

Advertisement

On the show, Tanya has also been talking about her desire to get married. On this, her former co-contestant Nagma Mirajkar revealed in a recent vlog that Tanya plans on hosting her wedding events for around three weeks and guests will come and stay for a month.

Nagma revealed that Tanya once told her about visiting Atlantis in Dubai to do a recce of her marriage, but returned dissatisfied. When Farah Khan asked if she thought the Atlantis was "down market" for Tanya, Nagma replied, “Yes, and she wants something better. And she said it will be a wedding of 21 days, so you have to come for one month.”

Advertisement