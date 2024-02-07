Ranbir Kapoor Starts Prep For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, Visits Director's Office

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor, who will be reuniting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali 17 years after Saawariya for the upcoming multi-starrer Love & War, was spotted at the director's office on Wednesday for the film's prep. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt. However, Raazi co-stars- Alia and Vicky- were not seen at Bhansali's office in Juhu, Mumbai.

Ranbir's look reminds netizens of his dad Rishi Kapoor

As Ranbir arrived to meet the director of his next, he opted for a casual look. He sported white T-shirt with trousers and a blue denim jacket on top. His beret reminded netizens of his father, late Rishi Kapoor. Outside Bhansali's office, Ranbir waved at the paparazzi as he got down from his car.

While the details abut Love & War are scarce, it will be interesting to see some of the biggest Bollywood names come together. Bhansali, who is known for making movies on a grand scale, will look to take out the most from the star-studded cast.

Love & War announcement dubbed 'casting coup'

The film has set its theatrical release for Christmas 2025. The film marks Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's second collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While Ranbir made his debut with the director’s Saawariya, Alia teamed up with Bhansali in Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, this is the first time Vicky Kaushal is working with the director. The makers took to social media on Wednesday and made the announcement. The announcement creative has the signatures of Ranbir, Alia and Vicky.

With this the filmmaker has pulled off a casting coup that has never been seen together before. The announcement comes almost 2 months after Ranbir Animal and Vicky’s Sam Bahadur clashed their swords at the box office. The two have earlier worked together in Sanju and the streaming film Love Per Square Foot.

(With IANS inputs)