Updated January 28th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

Ranbir Kapoor Teases 'Darker, Deeper, Complex' Animal Park, Says 'A Few Scenes Are Ready'

In a recent interview, Ranbir Kapoor shared that the success of Animal has given Sandeep Reddy Vanga confidence to explore more in the sequel, Animal Park.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal
Animal | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Netflix welcomed the controversial film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga to its streaming platform on January 26 following a highly successful theatrical run. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer earned over Rs 915 crore worldwide despite dividing the audience. 

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update about Animal Park

While the anticipation for the sequel of Animal grows among fans, Ranbir Kapoor shared a few insights during a conversation with actor and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for Netflix India. Kapoor revealed that during the production of Animal, not everyone was fully informed about the storyline.

He said, “Bobby (Deol) sir had no idea about the story. Anil (Kapoor) sir knew the father-son story. But there were many aspects where Sandeep was very secretive about his script. Regarding Animal Park, he (Vanga) has one or two scenes ready, which he narrated to me, and they are very exciting.”

Animal further noted that after the success of the first instalment, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is prepared to dive even deeper into darkness and complexity in the sequel. “Now, because of the success of part one, he has the confidence and courage to go even darker, deeper and more complex. He can do anything,” Kapoor added.

Ranbir Kapoor addresses the controversy around Animal

Addressing the film's negative reviews, Kapoor highlighted the positive aspect of initiating a 'healthy' conversation about toxic masculinity in society. He said, “There is a very healthy conversation that has started about toxic masculinity also, which is a great thing because cinema, at least, it starts a conversation.”

Ranbir Kapoor addressed the dual role of actors and audiences in recognizing and addressing societal issues. “So the roles we are playing, those are characters. It is very important that as actors, we have empathy for them because we need to play it. But as an audience, you should decide what’s wrong. You can make a film on the wrong person and it should be made. Because if you don’t make a film on them, society will never improve,” Kapoor added.

Published January 28th, 2024 at 19:48 IST

