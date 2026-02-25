Updated 25 February 2026 at 13:23 IST
Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Starrer Ramayana Part 1 First Cut Screening In Los Angeles Gets Roaring Response
The first cut of Ranbir Kapoor's headliner Ramayana Part 1 was screened for select audience members in Los Angeles. The initial response to the movie has been positive.
Ramayana Part 1 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, the movie is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and is touted as the biggest Bollywood production, in terms of scale and budget. Ahead of the movie's release on Diwali 2026, a first-cut screening of it was held at Cinemark Playa Vista in Los Angeles, USA.
Ramayana Part 1's first screening gets positive reviews
As per reports, a pre-cut version of Ramayana Part 1 was screened at the Cinemark Playa Vista movie screen in Los Angeles on February 23, Monday (local time). The show was arranged for a group of audience between the ages of 18 and 60. Most of the attendees were said to be film students.
Attendees who were present at the special screening reportedly heaped praises of the movie. The opulent VFX, massive scale and performances of the actors left the audience impressed. However, it must be noted that the response is only for the first screening of the movie, and not the whole film.
This move likely comes as an effort by the makers to leave no margin for error in the big-budget movie. Having examples of previous debacles, such as Adipurush, the makers of Ramayana are pulling out all stops to steer clear of controversy and deliver the best product. The producer, Namit Malhotra, has time and again emphasised that it is critical for them for the movies to touch a nerve among not just domestic cinegoers, but also the overseas audience.
Ramayana is a two-part film directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is being produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, along with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Set around 5,000 years ago, it is based on one of India's most beloved and well-known stories from mythology.
