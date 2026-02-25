Venkatesh Reportedly Quits Drishyam 3 Telugu Days After Akshaye Khanna's Exit From Hindi Remake, Here's Why

The Drishyam franchise is one of the most popular movies in the country. Originally developed in Malayalam and fronted by Mohanlal, the movie was remade and adapted in several languages, including Hindi and Telugu. After the success of the first two movies, the third part of the thriller is currently in the works.



The original version of Drishyam 3 will hit the big screens on April 2 | Image: Instagram

While Hindi and Malayalam versions of the movie are already announced and have begun work, the Telugu remake seems to be facing some hiccups. As per reports, the lead actor Venkatesh has opted out of the franchise. This comes after a reported casting shuffle in the Hindi version of the threequel as well.

Why is Venkatesh exiting Drishyam 3?

As per local media publications, Venkatesh, who is riding on the success of his recent projects like Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Sankranthiki Vasthunam, has decided not to reprise his role in Drishyam 3. The reason for the same is said to be the actor's steep remuneration. As per reports, the actor has quoted a revised fee which is much higher than a feasible amount in an alleged recession-hit Telugu film industry.



Along with this, 123 Telugu has also noted that the Malayalam version of Drishyam 3 will hit the big screens on April 2, in multiple languages. Most fans of the movie will already have seen it at the time, resulting in a possible muted response to the remake. Additionally, keeping in line with the 6-week OTT rule, the original Mohanlal-led film will also debut on streaming platforms much before the Telugu version even goes on floors. This is also likely to be the reason behind Venkatesh's disinterest in the film. However, an official confirmation regarding the actor's exit is awaited.



