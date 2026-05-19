Randeep Hooda Goes Off At Fans Hounding Him For Selfies, Yells 'Kya Bakwaas Kar Rahe Hain' | Viral Video
Even as he was upset, Randeep Hooda did not disappoint fans seeking pictures with him. Wearing an angry expression, he continued to pose for photos before walking away.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Randeep Hooda features in season 2 of the latest web series, Inspector Avinash. New episodes are streaming on JioHotstar and the actor has been earning praise for his portrayal of a fearless cop. Meanwhile, a video of the Jaat actor at a venue has grabbed attention on social media. In the clip, Randeep goes off at fans who surround him for pictures. This angry avatar of Randeep in public has divided the internet. Many said that his boundaries as a public figure must be respected, while others claimed that the harsh tone, especially with a female fan, could have been avoided.
In Randeep's viral video, he is seen walking inside a venue, as fans surround him. Commotion ensues as those around Randeep start to push each other. Taking note of the situation, the Highway star paused and reprimanded those invading his personal space for the sake of selfies.
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Pausing his walk, Randeep yells, "Ek minute. Kya bakwaas kar rahe hain. Hadd ho rakhi hai dhakka mukki ki." Even as he was upset, he did not disappoint fans seeking pictures with him. Wearing an angry expression, Randeep continued to pose for photos before walking away.
On the work front, Randeep's Inspector Avinash season 2 premiered its 10 episodes last week to positive reviews.
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Set in the volatile landscape of 1990s Uttar Pradesh, the new season raises the intensity as Inspector Avinash Mishra (Randeep) finds himself caught in a storm that is as personal as it is political. With his son implicated in a murder case and his marriage on the brink, Avinash is forced into a battle that goes far beyond the badge. He has also bagged a role in the upcoming Hollywood movie Matchbox, which also features John Cena, Jessica Biel, Sam Richardson and others.
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