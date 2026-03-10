Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram To Welcome First Baby Today? Actor's Photo From Outside Delivery Room Sparks Speculations

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple have been sharing their journey so far, and most recently shared pictures from their maternity shoot. A few hours later, Randeep Hooda took to his Instagram stories to share a special update.

A screengrab of Randeep Hooda's post | Image: Instagram

The Swatantrya Veer Savarkar actor shared a snap from the hospital on his Instagram stories on March 9. In the photo, he was seemingly waiting in the hospital corridor outside the ‘delivery room’. A poster adorned on the adjacent wall read, “Stay calm and be a dad”. The actor shared the photo with the caption, “Can't wait”.

From the story, it appears that Lin, who was in her third trimester, has gone into labour. The couple is yet to confirm if they have already welcomed the baby. Randeep and Lin got married in an intimate Manipuri ceremony in 2023 and announced their pregnancy in November, last year.

