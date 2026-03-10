Updated 10 March 2026 at 12:14 IST
Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Gets Postponed, Makers Announce New Release Date With Strong Dig At Toxic: Rather Than Compete Unnecassarily...
The makers of Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shared a strongly worded statement on social media confirming a week's postponement of the film that was initially planned to release on June 5.
Toxic shifting its release date from March 19 has prompted changes in release calendars across the film industry. The Yash starrer pan-Indian film will now hit the big screens on June 5, a date previously slated to see the Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai hit the big screen. However, the David Dhawan directorial has to vacate the slot owing to the hype around Toxic.
The makers of Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai shared a strongly worded statement on social media confirming a week's postponement of the film that also features Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.
