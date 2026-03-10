Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Gets Postponed, Makers Announce New Release Date With Strong Dig At Toxic: Rather Than Compete Unnecassarily...

Toxic shifting its release date from March 19 has prompted changes in release calendars across the film industry. The Yash starrer pan-Indian film will now hit the big screens on June 5, a date previously slated to see the Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai hit the big screen. However, the David Dhawan directorial has to vacate the slot owing to the hype around Toxic.