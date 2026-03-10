Updated 10 March 2026 at 11:08 IST
Viral Video: Jr NTR Loses Cool At Fans, Silences Them As They Cheer For Him At Hospital Inauguration Event
Jr NTR attended a hospital inauguration event in Bengaluru. Several photos and videos of the star from the event are now going viral online.
Jr NTR recently attended a hospital inauguration event in Bengaluru. Several videos from the event show fans of the actor gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of the RRR star and interact with him. In a new clip, the actor could be seen getting visibly upset with the crowd when their cheering interrupted his speech.
Jr NTR silences fans as they disrupt the event
On March 9, videos of Jr NTR talking on stage went viral on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, the actor was seen answering questions on stage when he was interrupted with loud cheering and hooting by the attendees. While the host tried to control the crowd, the fans continued to yell. This made the actor visibly upset.
Speaking sternly, Jr NTR took matters into his own hands. He addressed his fans in Telugu and said, “Can you all be silent, please?” He continued in English, “I said quiet… quiet.” After his warning, the fans got calmer, to which the actor said, “Good. Thanks.”
Fans of Jr NTR on social media are praising him for calmly handling the situation. They lavished praises for respecting the host of the events rather than taking pride in fan worship. The video is now viral online.
This comes after several videos show the excessive damage done by Jr NTR fans to the newly inaugurated KIMS Super Speciality Hospital. The clips show fans pushing through baricades, making forced entries and rushing towards the actor as he made his way in the venue. The crowd even damaged new escalators and other property in the hospital in haste. Eventually, police and security personnel had to be brought in for crowd control.
