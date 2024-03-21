×

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Randeep Hooda On Bonding With Sarabjit Singh's Family During Film's Shoot: More Than Aishwarya...

Randeep Hooda will be making his directorial debut with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In the run up to its release, the actor revisited one of his older films.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Sarabjit
Sarabjit | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Randeep Hooda is gearing up for the release of his next project, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Not only is the actor featuring in the film in the titular role but has also finally stepped into the world of direction with the same. In the run up to the release, the actor revisited one of his older projects, 2016 release Sarabjit.

Randeep Hooda recalls not being able to strike a bond with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan


In a recent interaction with Humans of Bombay, Randeep Hooda revisited his time on set with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan while they were filming for Sarabjit. For the unversed, while Randeep essayed the titular role of Sarabjit, Aishwarya essayed the role of his sister. Though the actor had pleasant things to say about the actress, he admitted they never really struck up a camaraderie beyond basic formalities. 

He said, "She was great, very courteous, she does her job well. She’s all there, she’s very sincere about it. Although we didn’t have many interactions on set because a lot of my scenes were away from her, but whenever we did, she was all that she’s made out to be.” He added with a smile, “They tried their best to make her look real, but she’s so unreal."

Randeep Hooda was very fond of Sarabjit Singh's sister


In the same breath, he went on to speak about Sarabjit Singh's sister Dalbir Kaur, with whom he had developed quite a close equation. As a matter of fact, the actor had given fire to her funeral pyre when she passed away in June of 2022.


He said, "While making the movie, more than Aishwarya, I formed a great bond with Sarabjit’s sister. She has passed away now, and her desire was that I come and give fire to her funeral pyre, which I did. I wish I had more time with her, she was a great lady, and she really looked after Sarabjit’s kids. They’re all well settled, I’m in touch with them. That movie had a real-life impact." Swatantrya Veer Savarkar will release in theatres on March 22. 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 17:18 IST

Whatsapp logo