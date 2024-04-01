×

Updated April 1st, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Randeep Hooda Opens Up About Prepping For Sarbjit: I'd Chain My Hands, Feet...

Randeep Hooda played the role of Sarbjit, an Indian farmer who was wrongfully convicted after accidentally crossing into Pakistan.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda
A still from Sarbjit. | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Randeep Hooda was recently seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar for which he underwent major physical transformation. This reminded us of the actor's dedication when he played the role of Sarbjit Singh in the 2016 film Sarbjit. Now, speaking about his preparation for the role, the actor in an interview with a YouTuber, shared that he underwent an intense method to fit into the character.

For the unversed, Randeep played the role of Sarbjit, an Indian farmer who was wrongfully convicted of espionage after accidentally crossing into Pakistan. He endured years of imprisonment before dying in captivity, tragically.

(A still from the film | Image: IMDb)
(A still from the film | Image: IMDb)

 

Insight into his preparation for the role of Sarbjit

“The first thing I did was I stopped flushing the toilet. I would switch off the bathroom lights, and I'd chain my hands and feet and lock myself around the shower area. I would spend time there. It was very difficult in the beginning. I would write letters to my director Omung Kumar, which I never actually sent to him," said Randeep.

Randeep added that he had read some of his letters to his family and seen a lot of photos. upon seeing them, he knew what he'd gone through but didn't know how to play the role of someone who had been locked up in prison for 22 years. “In his letters, he'd ask about his family, his village. I didn't know how to play someone who'd been locked up in prison for 22 years,” he concluded.

 

(A still from the film | Image: IMDb)
(A still from the film | Image: IMDb)

 

What else do we know about Sarbjit?

Co-starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Richa Chadha and Dharshan Kumar, the film was helmed by Omung Kumar. Made on a production budget of ₹15 crore and marketed at ₹8 crore, the film turned out to be successful at the box office, grossing  ₹43.88 crore worldwide after its two-week run. Sarbjit premiered at the 69th Cannes Film Festival.

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:14 IST

