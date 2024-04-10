×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

Randeep Hooda Reveals He 'Could Have Died' While Losing Weight For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda candidly talked about his preparation journey for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar where he had to shed 32 kilos and maintain it for 18 months.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda
Randeep Hooda | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Randeep Hooda has been vocal about his preparation journey for his role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor, in a recent interview, confessed that he could have nearly died while losing weight over and over again for Veer Sawarkar. The actor underwent a major transformation to portray Sarvarkar's jail journey in the film.

Randeep Hooda had to shed a staggering 32 kilos for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

In an interview with Midday, Hooda candidly talked about his preparation journey where he had to shed 32 kilos and maintain it for 18 months. However, owing to continuous delays in the shoot, the actor suffered emotionally and physically. Comparing his weight loss journey from the 2016 film Sarbjit, the actor shared that his health worsened. “My calf was bent at a right angle to my thigh, which makes me realise how weak I may have been," recalled Hooda.

(A still from the movie | Image: Instagram)

“It was very tough. I would often feel extremely weak, and would faint. It’s a terrible thing for an actor to go through. But, I believe, looking the part is something every actor should do. It should be the [very least] one does. I had to suffer due to lack of organization, and had to do it twice over," the actor said.

(A BTS photo of Randeep Hooda | Image: Instagram)

Will Randeep Hooda do something like this again?

The actor said that if he does then he would work with "like-minded people" who are considerate of the project’s quality, and his health. “I absolutely could have died. I was in such a bad state. I [will] try to contractually bind people, if I’m going to attempt something like that," the actor concluded. 

Published April 10th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

