Randeep Hooda is basking in the success of the recent movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Based on the life of freedom fighter Damodar Savarkar, the film is headlined and directed by Randeep Hooda. Days after the release, the actor opened up about the challenges he faced while shooting for the movie.

Randeep Hooda recalls challenges while shooting for Veer Savarkar

In a recent interview, Randeep Hooda chronicled the time he had to shoot in Kaala Paani prison for the biographical drama. In a conversation with Tried and Refused Productions, the actor recalled shooting for a portion of the film in Kaala Paani.

Randeep recalled, “We shot in Kaala Paani, Andaman and there were crocodile-infested waters. I had five divers all around and they were told that I didn’t know how to swim but I was swimming and getting back, swimming and getting back. They said, ‘Hey you can swim, why did you call us?’ I told them, ‘You were here for the crocs, bro.”

Randeep Hooda on lukewarm box office response to the film

In the same conversation, Randeep also addressed the lukewarm response to his film at the domestic box office. The movie opened to a decent ₹1.05 crore in India and in its 15-day theatrical run, has raked in a total of ₹18.18 crore at the domestic box office. Addressing the same, Randeep said, “Mr Savarkar went through this all in his life. People were trying to box him and shoot him down but he survived that and so will the film. Though we did not start off well I think it’s reaching people now.”



The actor argued that the word of mouth for the movie is ‘great’ which has aided in the positive growth of the film. He added, “People look at it from a different points of view, different glasses, very few just look at it as just cinema because it already has the colour of politics on it. The time of release did not help us. I wanted to release it on Independence Day last year, but there were a lot of problems going on between us, the makers and money. But to release it after elections would have been too much. This movie has already been my life for the last 2 years and as an artiste, I need to do more variations of myself than be stuck with one for too long.” Veer Savarkar hit the big scenes on March 22.