×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Randeep Hooda Reveals He Swam In ‘Crocodile-Infested Water' While Shooting For Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda headlined the recent movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor also directed the movie which featured Ankita Lokhande in a pivotal role.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda
Randeep looked dashing in a black t-shirt and pant layered it with a brown jacket | Image:Randeep Hooda/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Randeep Hooda is basking in the success of the recent movie Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Based on the life of freedom fighter Damodar Savarkar, the film is headlined and directed by Randeep Hooda. Days after the release, the actor opened up about the challenges he faced while shooting for the movie. 

Randeep Hooda recalls challenges while shooting for Veer Savarkar 

In a recent interview, Randeep Hooda chronicled the time he had to shoot in Kaala Paani prison for the biographical drama. In a conversation with Tried and Refused Productions, the actor recalled shooting for a portion of the film in Kaala Paani. 

Randeep recalled, “We shot in Kaala Paani, Andaman and there were crocodile-infested waters. I had five divers all around and they were told that I didn’t know how to swim but I was swimming and getting back, swimming and getting back. They said, ‘Hey you can swim, why did you call us?’ I told them, ‘You were here for the crocs, bro.” 

Randeep Hooda on lukewarm box office response to the film 

In the same conversation, Randeep also addressed the lukewarm response to his film at the domestic box office. The movie opened to a decent ₹1.05 crore in India and in its 15-day theatrical run, has raked in a total of ₹18.18 crore at the domestic box office. Addressing the same, Randeep said, “Mr Savarkar went through this all in his life. People were trying to box him and shoot him down but he survived that and so will the film. Though we did not start off well I think it’s reaching people now.” 


The actor argued that the word of mouth for the movie is ‘great’ which has aided in the positive growth of the film. He added, “People look at it from a different points of view, different glasses, very few just look at it as just cinema because it already has the colour of politics on it. The time of release did not help us. I wanted to release it on Independence Day last year, but there were a lot of problems going on between us, the makers and money. But to release it after elections would have been too much. This movie has already been my life for the last 2 years and as an artiste, I need to do more variations of myself than be stuck with one for too long.” Veer Savarkar hit the big scenes on March 22. 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The result of the UNHRC draft resolution vote upholding the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

UNHRC Palestine Vote

2 minutes ago
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

5 minutes ago
Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, Aditi Rao Hydari

Sonam, Athiya At Event

5 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

IPL 2024, SRH vs CSK Live

6 minutes ago
Taya

Taya Special Screening

6 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut to Trolls

7 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep On Veer Savarkar

9 minutes ago
Weight Loss

Weight Loss Tips

11 minutes ago
Nitesh Tiwari

Nitesh Tiwari On Ramayana

15 minutes ago
Elixir Tea

Elixir Teas For Immunity

15 minutes ago
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2 Poster

19 minutes ago
PM Modi on Devendra Jhajharia's Lok Sabha candidature

PM Modi on Jhajharia

25 minutes ago
Preity Zinta and Shashank Singh

Preity Zinta on Shashank

25 minutes ago
A screen showing the result of the UNHRC vote on the resolution calling for a halt to weapon shipments being sent to Israel.

UNHRC Israel Resolution

26 minutes ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika Sports Ethnic

32 minutes ago
AJ Styles vs LA Knight

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

33 minutes ago
Congress list of star campaigners includes Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

35 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit About Chamkila

38 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  2. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections12 hours ago

  3. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India News21 hours ago

  4. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago

  5. SHOCKER: Woman's Body Found Stuffed Inside Almirah in Delhi's Dwarka

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo