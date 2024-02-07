Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 31st, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Randeep Hooda Says Vinayak Damodar Savarkar More Relevant Today Than Before

Randeep Hooda said that Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was always ahead of his time and that today he has become more relevant than ever before.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar
Randeep Hooda in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar | Image:IMDb
Actor Randeep Hooda, who is making his directorial debut with the upcoming biopic Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, recently talked about the relevancy of the freedom fighter in today’s time. The actor said that VD Savarkar was always ahead of time and that today he has become more relevant than ever before. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which has booked its release for March 22, this year, presents a compelling odyssey, bringing to life the tale of VD Savarkar.

VD Savarkar was ahead of his time, says Randeep Hooda

Randeep, who has helmed the film, also essays the titular character. His portrayal promises to be a tour de force. It also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. The actor said, “After almost two years in Kalapani with Mr Savarkar, it’s finally time for him to step out to freedom. The journey has been tough but it has made me go beyond myself as an actor into being a filmmaker and much more.”

 

“It’s about time the country came to know about the contribution of the armed revolution in our freedom struggle. Mr Savarkar was always ahead of time and is today more relevant than ever before.”

The film has been produced by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Randeep Hooda, Sandeep Singh & Yogesh Rahar, and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, Panchali Chakraborty, the film is slated to release on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

Who was Vinayak Damodar Savarkar?

Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was born on May 28, 1883, in the village of Bhagur, near Nashik, Maharashtra, into the Marathi Chitpavan Brahmin Hindu family of Damodar and Radhabai Savarkar. He was a writer, activist, and freedom fighter. He was a prominent member of the 'Hindu Mahasabha.' Savarkar became involved in the freedom movement while still in high school and continued to do so while attending Fergusson College in Pune. 

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 31st, 2024 at 09:02 IST

