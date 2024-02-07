Advertisement

Ayodhya is geared up to inaugurate Ram Mandir on January 22, and celebs such as Shankar Mahadevan and Shefali Shah have started arriving in the city. Randeep Hooda was seen jetting off to the holy city with his wife Lin Laishram, followed by directors Subhash Ghai and Om Raut, and singer Sonu Nigam.

Blessed and honoured to be part of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Shankar Mahadevan

On arriving in the city, the singer-composer interacted with ANI and expressed his excitement about being part of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. He said, "Not only the whole country but the whole world is waiting for this moment. We are so happy & excited and we feel blessed that we are state guests to be part of this. I think this is the biggest event that has happened in the history of India. Me and my wife feel blessed and honoured. Looking forward to seeking blessings and praying not just for my family or friends but for the entire world for vishwa shanti."

One of the biggest cultural moments: Shefali Shah

Ahead of Shankar Mahadevan, Shefali was snapped arriving in Lucknow. Speaking to ANI, the actress shared that she is honoured to be here and added that Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha is one of the "biggest cultural moments" that our country and its people can experience. "It is a really big thing and I am feeling so proud, being an Indian. The culture in our country is so rich. But we are pretty unaware of it," the actress concluded.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are happy to be part of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

The newlywed couple was snapped at Mumbai airport to jet off to Ayodhya to attend Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha on January 22. The actor chanted "Jai Shree Ram" while posing for the paps stationed outside the airport and said, "Yeh humari sanskriti aur desh kai liye bohot bada din hai. Shree Ram naa sirf humare dharmik prateek hai per vo humari aur Bharat kai sanskriti aur sabhyata kai prateek. Yeh din pure desh and vishwa kai liye ek sanksritik, dharmik aur ek sabko bandha wala diwas hai. We are happy to be part of such an auspicious occasion. (This is a very important day for our culture and country. Lord Rama is not only a religious symbol for us, but also a symbol of the culture of India. This day is a cultural, religious, and unifying day for the entire country and the world. We are happy to be a part of such an auspicious occasion.)"

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut and Jackie Shroff were among the first celebs to arrive in Ayodhya. They have been partaking in the Mandir duties such as cleaning the stairs, floor, and more.