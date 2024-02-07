Updated January 30th, 2024 at 14:11 IST
Randeep Hooda Starrer Swantantrya Veer Savarkar Gets A Release Date On Martyrs Day, Watch New Teaser
Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is an homage to Martyrs of the Indian Armed struggle. The film will release in Hindi and Marathi.
Republic Entertainment Desk
- Entertainment
- 1 min read
Randeep Hooda | Image:IMDb
Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Biopic: A Cinematic Tribute to India's Unsung Hero is slated for a release on 22nd March 2024, a homage to Martyrs of Indian Armed struggle on National Martyrs Day.
The film will released in Hindi and Marathi.
Published January 30th, 2024 at 14:11 IST
