Ranveer Singh Backs AI-Made Chiranjeevi Hanuman Amid Severe Opposition From Filmmakers

Abundantia Entertainment and Collective Media Network’s Historyverse have announced an AI-generated film based on the legend of Lord Hanuman, titled Chiranjeevi Hanuman: The Eternal.

Touted as the first-ever ‘Made-in-AI’ and ‘Made-in-India’ feature film for theatres, the project has sparked discussion in the industry, as many find the idea difficult to accept. Amid the buzz, actor Ranveer Singh has shown his support through a reaction to the viral post on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram, Dhurandhar actor reacted to Abundantia Entertainment’s joint post announcing the project. Ranveer wrote, “Wah (claps emoticon).”

The caption of the post stated, “Proud and honoured to bring the timeless story of ‘Chiranjeevi Hanuman - The Eternal’ to theatres in a first-of-its-kind ‘Made-In-AI’, ‘Made-In-India’ avatar. With deep respect for our culture, heritage and history, we will release this innovative spectacle in theatres on Hanuman Jayanti 2026.”

The announcement did not really go well, as it received mixed reactions online. Fans of Ranveer Singh were also not impressed with him openly supporting an AI-generated film.

One wrote, “What's waah about this bro? Isn't it disrespectful to real artists?” Another wrote, “This is not good, AI will take your job as well.”