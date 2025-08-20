Republic World
Updated 20 August 2025 at 17:43 IST

Mammootty's Brother Confirms His Health Scare 'Wasn’t Extremely Grave', Says 'It Is Time For A Comeback'

"Now that all the crises have been overcome, it is a relief like having swum across a sea," Malayalam star Mammootty's brother Ebrahimkutty said about his reported health scare.

Reported by: Devasheesh Pandey
Malayalam star Mammootty is preparing for his comeback after his health scare
Malayalam star Mammootty is preparing for his comeback after his health scare | Image: Republic
For the last couple of days, social media has been buzzing with Mammootty hashtags, as film industry colleagues and fans mark the comeback of the Malayalam superstar after an alleged health scare. While the details of what is ailing the Turbo star remain unknown, as per posts shared by Mohanlal, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, producer Anto Joseph, close aides and many more, Mammootty is recuperating at a fast pace and will soon return in the public domain.

Mammootty has been battling with an unknown health scare | Image: Facebook

Amid this excitement, Mammootty’s brother Ebrahimkutty has shared an emotional post, affirming that the Malayalam cinema icon is set for his much-awaited comeback. “I am now revelling in a sense of relief one feels after crossing a vast sea of dark clouds and turmoil. All the suppressed anxieties have subsided. Now, it is time for a comeback,” he wrote on Facebook.

He continued, “For a long time, wherever I went, everyone’s enquiry was only about Ichakka (Mammootty’s nickname). During my travels for serial shoots, at railway stations, bus stands, on the streets, and at shooting locations, wherever I went, people would come and ask lovingly, ‘Mammukka is okay, right?’ The expression on their faces upon hearing my ‘yes’ showed the depth of their love for him. The whole world is praying for one person?! Yes. All the world I saw had been in prayer, wishing for Ichakka’s health to be restored. Though the situation wasn’t extremely grave, a lump remained in my heart. I prayed in every breath… along with crores and crores of people. Now that all the crises have been overcome, it is a relief like having swum across a sea.”

Ebrahimkutty concluded, “Thank you, to those who carried unconditional love for Ichakka; to those who prayed; to those who ardently wished for his return… And to every human being and God.”

&nbsp;Mammootty with his brother Ebrahimkutty | Image: Facebook

On the work front, Mammootty has featured in two movies this year - Dominic and the Ladies' Purse and Bazooka. His next release is Kalamkaval - The Venom Beneath, co-starring Meera Jasmine, Vinayakan and others. The movie featuring Mammootty as a cop is directed by debutant Jithin K Jose.

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 20 August 2025 at 17:43 IST

