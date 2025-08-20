Mammootty's Brother Confirms His Health Scare 'Wasn’t Extremely Grave', Says 'It Is Time For A Comeback'

For the last couple of days, social media has been buzzing with Mammootty hashtags, as film industry colleagues and fans mark the comeback of the Malayalam superstar after an alleged health scare. While the details of what is ailing the Turbo star remain unknown, as per posts shared by Mohanlal, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, producer Anto Joseph, close aides and many more, Mammootty is recuperating at a fast pace and will soon return in the public domain.

Mammootty has been battling with an unknown health scare | Image: Facebook

Amid this excitement, Mammootty’s brother Ebrahimkutty has shared an emotional post, affirming that the Malayalam cinema icon is set for his much-awaited comeback. “I am now revelling in a sense of relief one feels after crossing a vast sea of dark clouds and turmoil. All the suppressed anxieties have subsided. Now, it is time for a comeback,” he wrote on Facebook.

He continued, “For a long time, wherever I went, everyone’s enquiry was only about Ichakka (Mammootty’s nickname). During my travels for serial shoots, at railway stations, bus stands, on the streets, and at shooting locations, wherever I went, people would come and ask lovingly, ‘Mammukka is okay, right?’ The expression on their faces upon hearing my ‘yes’ showed the depth of their love for him. The whole world is praying for one person?! Yes. All the world I saw had been in prayer, wishing for Ichakka’s health to be restored. Though the situation wasn’t extremely grave, a lump remained in my heart. I prayed in every breath… along with crores and crores of people. Now that all the crises have been overcome, it is a relief like having swum across a sea.”

Ebrahimkutty concluded, “Thank you, to those who carried unconditional love for Ichakka; to those who prayed; to those who ardently wished for his return… And to every human being and God.”

Mammootty with his brother Ebrahimkutty | Image: Facebook