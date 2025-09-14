Ranveer Singh Chauffeurs Deepika Padukone On A Saturday Night Dinner Date, Couple's Selfie With Michelin Star Chef Manav Khanna Goes Viral

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were spotted on the streets of Mumbai in the late evening on September 13. The actors drove around in their brand new Hummer EV 3X worth ₹4.57 crore. They stepped out for a dinner date and even posed with the head chef of the restaraunt after their dinner.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone step out for a dinner date

Ranveer Singh turned chauffeur for the special night out with his wife, Deepika Padukone. The couple dined at Banng restaraunt in Mumbai. The Michelin star awardee, head chef of the diner, Manav Khanna, took to his Instagram account to share the photos of the couple. He shared a selfie with the caption, “Look who made it to @banng.mumbai 🔥🔥🔥”.

For the night out, Ranveer Singh donned a classic white shirt. He teamed it with a gold chain and glasses. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, looked chic in a black outfit teamed with statement gold jewellery. The couple's daughter Dua was not seen with them. The actors seemingly enjoyed a parents' day out, days after Dua's first birthday on September 8.



Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's recent spottings

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Dua. The actors rang in the occasion with an intimate celebration. Sharing a glimpse of it, the Piku actress took to her Instagram account to share a photo of a chocolate cake made by her. She captioned the post, “My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!” Ranveer Singh commented on the post, “Best Mumma!”