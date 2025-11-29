Ranveer Singh Gets Brutally Trolled For Comically Mimicking Kantara's Daiva Scene In Front Of Rishab Shetty: He's A Clown

Ranveer Singh recently attended the closing ceremony of the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. He is preparing for the release of his next movie, Dhurandhar, set to arrive in cinema halls on December 5. At IFFI, Ranveer spoke candidly to the audiences and Kantara star Rishab Shetty, who was also seated among the guests. However, when the Bollywood star called Daiva, local folk gods who are an integral part of the Kantara storyline, a "female ghost", he drew mixed reactions from fans.

Ranveer Singh with Rajinikanth and his wife Latha at IFFI | Image: X

Moreover, Ranveer also mimicked an iconic scene featuring Rishab in Kantara movie onstage, leaving the latter in splits. The Bollywood star also enthusiastically asked the IFFI audience if they would want him to feature in Kantara: Chapter 3. The awkward moments that transpired at IFFI have gone viral on social media, with many trolling Ranveer for his over-the-top persona and diluted knowledge.

Advertisement

The Gully Boy actor said, "I saw Kantara in theatres. It was an outstanding performance. Especially when the female ghost gets inside your body... that performance, that one shot he gave... Anybody here who wants too see me in Kantara 3? Tell this guy," Ranveer said pointing towards Rishab, who seemingly couldn't control his laughter and giggled along as Ranveer mimicked his character in the movie.

Criticising Ranveer, a social media user wrote, "Ranveer Singh literally mocking Daiva Chavundi possession in Kantara (sic)." "Ranveer's reaction to the Kantara scene really felt unnecessary and disrespectful (sic)," commented another. Later on during the interaction, Ranveer even went near Rishab and mimicked the scenes again, but this time the latter signaled him to stop.

